New LED Christmas lights enter second year in Moultrie

One of Moultrie's most beloved attractions may be its Christmas lights display downtown.

Thousands of colored lights make up the canopy on the square.

2017 marks the second year for a new set of lights that save energy and money.

The city made the switch to LED lights in 2016. It cost $22,000 to switch, but the city sold the old bulbs -- made into Christmas ornaments -- to offset that cost. The proceeds from the ornaments surpassed the money they needed.

The LED lights cut the city's energy usage for Christmas lights by two-thirds, and City Manager Peter Dillard said the new lights are brighter, too.

"We have people that come from all over Georgia and Florida to see our canopy of lights," said Dillard. "It's kind of our signature piece for Christmas and had a lot to do with Moultrie being declared one of the best small cities to visit for Christmas."

You can check out the Christmas lights canopy in downtown Moultrie until January 5, 2018.

