Officials investigate Valdosta State Prison inmate death

Officials are investigating the death of a Valdosta State Prison inmate.

The Valdosta Daily Times reported that Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash and the Department of Corrections are looking into the incident.

A spokesperson for the DOC identified the inmate as Caleb Mitchell.

Fiveash told the paper that Mitchell was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center earlier this week, but died on Wednesday, surrounded by his family.

The circumstances surrounding Mitchell's hospitalization and death have not been released at this time.

This makes the seventh inmate death for the Valdosta State Prison in two years.

