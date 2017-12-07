Most Wanted: James Reese IV

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for family violence.

James Reese IV, 29, is wanted on charges of cruelty to children in the first degree and family violence battery.

Reese is 5'10 and weighs 145 lbs.

He goes by the nickname "Little James."

It's possible he could be in Florida.

If you know where Reese is, call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 229-849-2555.

