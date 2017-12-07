One dead after shooting in Cordele

Cordele Police and the GBI are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in downtown Cordele.

It happened at the Suwanee House Apartments just off 7th Street.

Cordele Police said they responded to a possible shooting at the apartment complex just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they discovered two individuals had been shot. One of the victims was found dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

The GBI is assisting Cordele Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will bring you any updates as we get them.

