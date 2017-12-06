Dougherty County students awarded for 'color of unity' artwork

.Dougherty County middle and high school students showcased their artistic abilities at the fourth annual Children of the Dream Youth Art Awards ceremony Wednesday night.

Over 40 students submitted artwork related to the theme, which is the color of unity. Powerful art pieces showed the message of how students felt we should all come together. Organizers said that this is a way for the students to express their emotions as well as their individuality.

"It helps build their character. It gives them a creative outlet. Some people like music some people like dance but these particular kids like visual arts," said Executive Director Femi Anderson

There were two divisions, middle and high school, and in each of those divisions there was a first, second and third place and best of show award

