Georgia attorney general seeks to combat opioid abuse

With the country still battling the opioid crisis, leaders in Georgia are stepping up their efforts to combat the crisis.

The number of opioid overdoses is growing rapidly. In Georgia, opioid overdoses took the lives of 900 people in 2015 alone.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has been working with officials to try new ways to make sure no more funerals take place due to opioid overdoses.

Leaders have begun a statewide opioid task force to generate ideas and get people involved on how to stop the abuse that leads to overdoses. People involved are from all sides of the health crisis, including doctors, pharmacies, law enforcement, non-profits and more.

As a group, they are working on answering the question of what are these organizations doing to help stop this growing problem

"We found it's an all in issue. There is no one group or any one agency that really this can fall on their shoulder to deal with alone," said Carr.

The task force held its first meeting in October and had 33 presenters and more than 100 attendees.

Anyone can be involved and Carr said the more people who are involved, the faster they can stop this issue. He encourages those who want to get involved to visit its website.

