Victim of fatal Albany house fire identified

Crews responded to a fatal house fire in Albany Wednesday night. (Source: WALB)

Albany fire crews responded to the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 100 block of Wells Avenue.

According to Albany firefighters, the body of Shelley James Keaton, 67, was found inside the living room of the residence.

The Dougherty County coroner said Keaton's cause of death was smoke and soot inhalation.

Firefighters said the fire started around 8:30 p.m. and started as an unattended cooking fire.

