Victim identified after fatal hit and run in Albany

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police are working to figure what exactly caused the death of a woman on Tift Avenue last night. 

According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, Elizabeth Celena Cody, 54, died from blunt force trauma.

Officials initially believed the accident was a hit and run that happened just after 9 p.m. between North Jefferson and North Jackson streets.

Special Operations Division Lieutenant William Dowdell says they're working to confirm whether Cody was actually hit by a car. 

Anyone with any information about the hit and run is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

