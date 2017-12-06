Victim identified after fatal hit and run in Albany

Albany Police are working to figure what exactly caused the death of a woman on Tift Avenue last night.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, Elizabeth Celena Cody, 54, died from blunt force trauma.

Officials initially believed the accident was a hit and run that happened just after 9 p.m. between North Jefferson and North Jackson streets.

Special Operations Division Lieutenant William Dowdell says they're working to confirm whether Cody was actually hit by a car.

Anyone with any information about the hit and run is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

