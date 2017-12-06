Victim identified after fatal hit and run in Albany

A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on Tift Avenue Wednesday night.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, Elizabeth Celena Cody, 54, died after being hit by a car.

Officials believe the accident was a hit and run that happened just after 9 p.m. between North Jefferson and North Jackson streets.

Police gathered evidence left by the vehicle.

"But right now, like I said, someone hit her and they kept going. So, the investigators now are looking to find out the vehicle that hit her," said Fowler.

Anyone with any information about the hit and run is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

