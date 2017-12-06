Demolition begins on Bainbridge Hardware building

A historic building in downtown Bainbridge is being demolished to make room for a new business.

A Dollar General store will take the place of the old Bainbridge Hardware Store.

The hardware shop was open for many years.

Store owners in the downtown area still remember the days of it being around.

"The older you get, your history fades away, new history starts, that's how these young kids see it, but that store has been here for years and years and years and I grew up around it," said Denise Webb with LTL Flowers

Construction is set to begin on the new store in 2018.

