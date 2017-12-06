Saturday event in Albany to offer one-on-one help with health coverage

Many Southwest Georgians are worried they won't have health insurance next year, either because they believe there isn't a policy available in our region, it's too expensive or a combination of both.

There are individual policies available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, and one hospital analyst is finding there are options for people.

Blue Cross Blue Shield pulled out as a provider for many individuals in our region looking for healthcare coverage on the exchange.

The replacement in the market is Ambetter.

"And, from what we are seeing, premiums might be significantly lower than what we have seen in the past," said Vice-President of Revenue Cycle at Phoebe Jane Gray.

There are more subsidies for people in 2018, including breaks for people with higher incomes.

"A single person can earn up to $41,000 a year and get some degree of subsidy or premium assistance and a family of six can earn over $100,000 and still get premium assistance," explained Gray.

But, to find out the best rate, an individual has to go through the exchange process.

On Saturday, you can sit down face-to-face with health insurance navigators and brokers to see what is available for you at the "Need Health Coverage?" event at Phoebe Urgent Care East, located at 2410 Sylvester Road in Albany.

Gray said navigators are seeing some monthly premiums as low as $6 to $20 per month, for people who get the most subsidies.

"The coverage is actually very good. It is not always a high deductible plan, there are some lower deductible options," said Gray.

Saturday's free health coverage sign-up event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Insure Georgia and Albany Area Primary Health Care are partnering on the event, and professionals from both agencies as well as private insurance brokers will be there to assist people with signing up.

People need to bring a valid identification, like a driver's license, as well as the social security numbers for everyone who needs coverage in your family.

If you are signed up this year in the health exchange, bring your log-in information.

You will also need an email address, and navigators there will be able to help.

