Demolition underway in Albany mobile home parks

Much of the land is near completion. (Source: WALB)

This week the area destroyed by January 22's tornado looks much different than it did a few months ago.

Cleanup crews are in the midst of demolishing more than 100 mobile homes.

One at a time, each home in the mobile home park off Holly Drive is being crushed into small pieces. In just a few weeks time, an eyesore in Dougherty County will be gone.

"It's a lot better knowing you don't have to ride by and it be there. It's going to be gone. Flat, nothing there," explained Sherrie Graves.

Her home is just a feet away from the Paradise Village mobile home park. On January 22, an EF-3 tornado ripped through the park, nearly destroying everything in its path.

"When we came outside it was like a war zone," said Graves. "It looked horrible."

Other nearby residents said the day is one they won't forget.

"That was the most devastating day of my life," said Deborah Jordan.

Since January, the park has barely been touched. That is until about a month ago when crews started picking up debris.

Ceres is overseeing the project. The company hired many local contractors to help with the work. For the past several days, people have been knocking down the mobile homes, picking up the debris and taking it to the landfill.

"It looks scary still because when you wake up and see over there and there are no more houses. It looks different," said Graves as she looked out at the land.

When work is complete in the park, crews will have demolished 121 mobile homes. All the stumps will be pulled and all that's left will be flat land.

While the living evidence of destruction will be gone, nearby residents said what happened in January of 2017 will resonate in this community forever.

"Even if it's empty over there, it will still bring back all the memory, what happened there and that child they never found, so many people who lost their homes, their lives there. It will never be the same," said Jordan, visibly upset as she spoke about her memories of the day.

Paradise Village isn't the only park being worked on. Crews have been working to demolish the homes in the parks off of Sylvester Highway that were damaged as well.

All the work should be completed by mid-January.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!