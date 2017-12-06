Animals dress up for 12 Strays of Christmas

Meet Grayson, he's Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society's second Stray of Christmas this year. (Source Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society's Facebook page)

If you've ever wondered what the secret to a successful pet photoshoot is, it's a lot of patience.

Twelve furry friends were photographed on Wednesday for the 12 strays of Christmas Program at the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.

The humane society is working to find homes for the animals this holiday season.

Each animal has been assigned a day from December 1 through December 12.

Every day an animal is announced with a bio and an adorable headshot taken during the photoshoot.

"The people, the general public don't know what wonderful dogs we have in this shelter. When you dress them up it adds a little bit more personality to them. We hope it would move people to want to adopt them," explained Volunteer Mary Ellen Payne.

The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society will host an auction and dinner on Monday at 6 p.m.

At the dinner, the pets will be shown off in their outfits and hopefully leave with a forever home.

