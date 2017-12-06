Valdosta mayor's motorcade comes home to spread Christmas cheer

The Mayor's Motorcade handed out gift to some very special people at Parkwood Development Center. (Source: WALB)

Santa Claus rode in on a fire truck to hand out gifts to some very special people in Valdosta on Wednesday.

The mayor's motorcade provided gifts to 117 patients at the Parkwood Development Center.

Community members would have had to have been there in person to get the full experience of the joy these patients felt as firefighters and the mayor handed out gifts for Christmas.

The Parkwood Development Center caters to people who have physical and mental disabilities from ages seven to 73.

Mayor John Gayle, the Valdosta Fire Department and VFD new recruits handed out toys, blankets and gift bags with various items.

"So many of these patients have no family that can provide Christmas for them, so it's very important that we take that responsibility as a community," said Gayle.

The mayor's motorcade previously delivered gifts to behavior hospitals across the state but decided to return the motorcade back to Valdosta.

