Suspended Worth Co. sheriff to have bond hearing Thursday

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby is in the Turner County Jail, awaiting Thursday's bond hearing for his latest round of charges.

On Wednesday, Hobby was charged with influencing witnesses, obstructing law enforcement officers and violation of oath of office.

Investigators said those charges stem from Hobby's actions while a grand jury was hearing evidence on the case against him.

Hobby faces other charges from a controversial drug search at the Worth County High School last April.

His initial arraignment for those was set for December 11, but that has been waived.

