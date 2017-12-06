MCLB sees large crowd for hiring event

Usually candidates must go through a competitive examination, but those requirements were temporarily waived. (Source: WALB)

The Marine Corp Logistics Base wrapped up an opening hiring event Wednesday evening.

Three divisions on the base have over 40 positions to fill.

Usually, candidates must go through a competitive examination, but those requirements were temporarily waived.

Organizers said they were surprised by the turnout and have a lot of work ahead to comb through the applications.

"Most people are applying for multiple positions, so we've gathered a very large number of resumes that we will be going through, so we do ask that everyone that did apply be very patient because it will take us awhile to go through that many applications," said MCLB Director of Manpower Office Angie Haire.

Haire said that applicants will be notified soon and that another event may be held based off of how long the hiring authority is available as well as how many open positions they have left after Wednesday.

