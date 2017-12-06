Bainbridge veteran center opens after 2 year setback

As you look at the new building, you can see that a lot of work has been put into fixing it up. (Source: Honor Sentinel Inc. Facebook page)

Just a few weeks before the Honor House Veterans Center was set to open in 2015, an arsonist destroyed it, forcing the organization to start from scratch finding a new location all over again.

"We bounced back from it, it could have been one of those things where we could have given up but it made us that much more determined," said Honor Sentinels President Dan West.

As you look at the new building, you can see that a lot of work has been put into fixing it up.

Around 95 percent of the funds used to do so came from the pockets of local veterans and community members.

"Our intention to do here all along was to have a place for these veterans to come in and hang out with brothers and sisters that have gone through the same situations they have gone through. Someone that understands what they have gone through," said West.

West said for veterans with PTSD those bonds they will form here are especially important.

"It seems like there is a lot more that come back with it now due to the nature in which wars are conducted. It's good to have someone you can talk to," explained West.

Just like their fight for our country, these veterans didn't give up on this facility, damaged or not.

Two years later, this fixed up home is more than just four walls and a roof, it's a place that binds them all together as one, a family.

"You start looking through the pictures that pop up on Facebook from a year ago and you see how far you've come. We have a lot of pride in it. It's a labor of love from the start," said West.

Saturday was considered the soft opening of the center and it will only be open on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout December, but they hope to open it more days throughout the next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!