Drugs dropped by drone at Autry State Prison found thanks to alarm

Officials at Autry State Prison confiscated a large amount of marijuana thanks to an alarm system.

The Georgia Department of Corrections posted photos on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

According to the DOC, a newly piloted Drone Tracker alarm helped prison guards find two large packages of marijuana Monday night.

Staff at the prison did not find the drone, but after an inner and outer sweep of the prison, they found the marijuana left behind by the drone.

“As we continue to remain diligent at preventing contraband from entering our facilities, technological devices like the Drone Tracker assist us in our efforts,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “Even though contraband drops are becoming more and more creative, the dedication of our officers has remained steadfast in their fight to against contraband."

The Office of Professional Standards launched an investigation into the incident, which is standard procedure for all drone contraband seizures.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!