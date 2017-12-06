Rise N Shine Breakfast highlights Strive2Thrive

Albany's business community came together to listen to the update (Source: WALB)

The breakfast provided an updated on the Strive2Thrive program (Source: WALB)

Albany's business community came together on Wednesday, December 6, for a breakfast highlighting Strive2Thrive.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's Rise N Shine Breakfast was held at SOWEGA Council on Aging.

Strive2Thrive supports those looking to make it out of poverty and uses resources to help people become more self-sufficient.

During the breakfast, attendees got to listen to updates from those who've participated in the program.

Several awards were also handed out to those who've contributed to the program over the last year.

The breakfast was sponsored by CTSI, Inc. and LRA Constructors, Inc.

