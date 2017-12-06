APD investigates late night armed robbery

The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery late Tuesday night.

Police said it happened at the Subway in the 2200 block of East Oglethorpe around 10:30 p.m.

APD said two men entered the building, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the employees. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

One of the suspects was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, dark pants, white shoes, dark gloves, and a dark mask. The other was wearing a black shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, black face mask, dark gloves, and had a green drawstring bag.

Officers searched the area for the suspects but have not arrested anyone yet.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will bring you any updates as we get them.

