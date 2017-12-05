Phoebe leaders celebrate leadership program graduation

The leaders partnered with the Helping Hands Project to assemble 42 prosthetic hands for amputees in more than 75 developing nations. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Hospital celebrated the graduation of their first Leadership Development Program class Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Hospital celebrated the graduation of their first Leadership Development Program class Tuesday night.

More than 120 Phoebe employees participated in the year-long program designed to provide leaders to improve their departments.

Tuesday night, the leaders partnered with the Helping Hands Project to assemble 42 prosthetic hands for amputees in more than 75 developing nations. And they did it with one hand covered, to simulate the people they are helping.

"It certainly lends to team building," said Phoebe Women's and Children Services Navigator Jennifer Heleski. "Having to work together. Having to learn how perspectives can be different than your own. So being able to adapt to those changes. Different situations, different types of people."

The Phoebe class partnered with the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!