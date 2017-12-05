Americus police host 'Shop with a Cop' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Americus police host 'Shop with a Cop'

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Connect
(Source: Americus Police) (Source: Americus Police)
(Source: Americus Police) (Source: Americus Police)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Kids and cops had the chance to get in the holiday spirit Tuesday night with the Americus Police Department's 'Shop with a Cop' event.

Officers took kids who might not have any gifts under their Christmas tree shopping for their family.

Police said they enjoyed the event and were happy to give the children a merry Christmas.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps

Powered by Frankly