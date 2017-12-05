Americus police host 'Shop with a Cop'

Kids and cops had the chance to get in the holiday spirit Tuesday night with the Americus Police Department's 'Shop with a Cop' event.

Officers took kids who might not have any gifts under their Christmas tree shopping for their family.

Police said they enjoyed the event and were happy to give the children a merry Christmas.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

