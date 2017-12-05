ADDU announce charges against 'mystery' murder suspect

We're learning more about the charges of a mystery man who may be linked to several murder investigations. (Source: WALB)

Monday night, we reported that Michael Walker, 40, was arrested by Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit agents last month during a traffic stop.

The man they are calling Michael Walker is facing five charges: trafficking marijuana, obstruction, identity fraud, possession of a Firearm, and an illegal window tint.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have also placed a hold on Walker for murder accusations, and Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice explained during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that he could be charged with murder after their investigation is complete.

"He was caught here in Albany so my question is, you know, why was he here?"

That's the main question that had Major Dice scratching his head.

Drug agents found 11 pounds of marijuana and a gun in Walker's black BMW.

The pot --- which had a street value of $13,000 -- was hidden in a bucket with transmission fluid.

"They're using their experiences and their knowledge to get these people off the street," said Dice.

Walker was stopped in a different car in Dawson earlier on November 21 but he wasn't arrested.

Major Dice believes he was passing through but he plans to investigate if Walker is linked to other drug activity in town.

As agents dug deeper into Walker's background, they uncovered a disturbing past.

"We discovered some information that may connect him to other murders" in the U.S. and Jamaica, explained Dice.

We don't know many details about those investigations but we're told Walker will be held at Dougherty County Jail until ICE agents can prosecute him.

Agents later determined Michael Walker was a fake name and that he had multiple aliases making it difficult to identify him.

"He told us to pick a name," said Dice.

Out of the 23 names they were given, agents chose to book him under Michael Walker.

"He ain't the only one traveling on Liberty Expressway with 10 pounds of drugs. It could be more. And I can tell you with the team that we have, if they're traveling on any highway in Albany, Georgia it's only a matter of time," said Dice.

We're told Walker can be held at Dougherty County Jail for 30 days or several months before ICE agents will pick him up.

Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit also plans to pursue an identity fraud case against Walker.

Law enforcement agencies in Florida are expected to charge him with identity fraud as well.

