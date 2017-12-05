APD releases surveillance video of Dawson Road armed robbery

Albany police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened at the Wingate by Wyndham on Dawson Road Sunday night around 8.

In the video, you can see a man wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and a fake beard walk inside the hotel and demand money.

The clerk showed the suspect that there was no money in the drawer.

The suspect then left the business.

He was holding a handgun.

If you have any information about this incident police ask that you call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

