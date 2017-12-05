Smith goes for 31, SCA drops GA Christian; Tuesday basketball scores

Stantravious Smith led all scorers with 31 points in Sherwood Christian's home win over Georgia Christian. Here are Tuesday night's high school basketball scores from the area:
Boys
Sherwood Christian 68, Georgia Christian 62
Deerfield-Windsor 80, Citizens Christian 59
Calhoun County 83, Stewart County 41
Dougherty 71, Lee County 68
Girls
Georgia Christian 44, Sherwood Christian 35
Deerfield-Windsor 45, Citizens Christian 25
Calhoun County 43, Stewart County 40
Lee County 49, Dougherty 47
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.