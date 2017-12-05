Smith goes for 31, SCA drops GA Christian; Tuesday basketball scores

Stantravious Smith led all scorers with 31 points in Sherwood Christian's home win over Georgia Christian. Here are Tuesday night's high school basketball scores from the area:

Boys

Sherwood Christian 68, Georgia Christian 62

Deerfield-Windsor 80, Citizens Christian 59

Calhoun County 83, Stewart County 41

Dougherty 71, Lee County 68

Girls

Georgia Christian 44, Sherwood Christian 35

Deerfield-Windsor 45, Citizens Christian 25

Calhoun County 43, Stewart County 40

Lee County 49, Dougherty 47

