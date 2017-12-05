Leesburg PD awarded $15K grant

Police Chief Charles Moore said the funds will be used to buy new computers and computer stands inside patrol cars. (Source: WALB)

The Leesburg police department will soon be upgrading some of the equipment inside its patrol cars.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety recently awarded a $15,000 tech grant.

Leesburg city leaders approved the grant during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Police Chief Charles Moore said the funds will be used to buy new computers and computer stands inside patrol cars.

Many of the cars have outdated technology which means it's more difficult for officers to complete accident reports.

"It's been like five years since we put new computers in our cars, and bouncing around in patrol cars is not the easiest thing for modern technology to do. This is new equipment for our guys, you got to try to keep everything new as much as you can," Moore explained.

Moore also said the department's prior participation in the Governor's Office of Highway Safety programs helps them secure certain grants from that office.

