Ruth's Cottage to launch capital campaign

Architect's rendition of what the new home and office building would look like (Source: WALB)

A local shelter that helps domestic violence survivors is starting a campaign for a brand new building.

Ruth's Cottage and Patticake House in Tifton is looking to double the size of its current shelter to fit more residents and move to a safer part of town.

Additionally, it will house the administrative and sexual assault staff at the new location, which has not yet been disclosed.

The total cost of the project is $1.6 million.

Executive Director Nancy Bryan said the non-profit has applied for a $750,000 block grant through the Tift County Board of Commission.

"It's hard to express how important this building would be for our program because it will allow us to do so much more in service provision," explained Bryan.

Bryan said they won't know until April if they've received the grant, so they are looking for more funds from businesses and private donors.

If they reach their goal, this project will condense the non-profit's buildings from having 5 to having just 2.

