WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (12/5/17): Trojans defense historically dominant

Coffee High School went on the road and took down Tucker 14-3 in the GHSA 6A semifinals.

The Trojans held the Tigers to a season-low in points.

It's also the least amount of points Tucker had been held to since October of 2009.

According to Georgia high School Football Daily, its the Trojans first ever win over a No. 1 team in 11 total attempts.

Coffee's defensive dominance propelled them to the state championship game for the first time in school history where they'll play lee county Friday night at 8 in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

