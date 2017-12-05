Southeastern Credit Union donates $5K to Wiregrass Technical College

Wiregrass Technical College received an early Christmas present.

The Southeastern Credit Union donated a $5,000 check to the school to help benefit various programs.

It was part of a new campaign called 'Thanks and Giving'. The Southeastern Credit Union raised the money to donate to the school for a variety of equipment, programs of study or new building projects.

CEO Mike Gudely said Wiregrass is a huge part of the Valdosta community.

"We're reaching out to friends of the college over an 11 county area just to say thank you for everything you've done for the college, that can be donors, students, any number of people and to also ask people not to forget about Wiregrass," said Gudely

Gudely said it is important for the union to donate to Wiregrass because the majority of the students will be employed in the community once they complete their specific program.

