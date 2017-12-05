Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office donates $15K to Boys & Girls Club

LCSO donates $15,000 to the Boys and Girls of Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office helped make the future a little bit brighter for a lot of children after it donated a $15,600 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta.

The sheriff's office was able to raise the money from its annual Halloween Safe Carnival.

The money made from every ticket sold went toward donations.

The carnival itself was run by volunteers from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said none of this would be possible without his staff.

"It's all volunteers, that's what's amazing, my staff, they put in hours before, then its 150 of us out there while the carnival is going on, but we have a lot of fun. I don't know who has the most fun, us or the kids," said Paulk.

Paulk said that he and his staff are already working on next year's carnival so the donation can be even more for next year's recipient.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!