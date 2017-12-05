South GA runoff election results - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South GA runoff election results

By WALB News Team
Southwest Georgia residents in eight communities went to the polls to cast their votes in runoff elections.

Polls closed at 7 p.m., and we will update this story with election results as they come in.

  • Albany City Commission Ward 2:
    • WINNER: Matt Fuller
       
  • Arlington Mayor:
    • WINNER: 
       
  • Bronwood Mayor:
    • WINNER: 
       
  • Cordele City Commissioner at large:
    • WINNER: John Wiggins
       
  • Grady County District 1 Commissioner:
    • WINNER: June Duke-Knight
       
  • Pearson Mayor:
    • WINNER: Robert Johnson
       
  • Thomasville City Council at large:
    • WINNER: Todd Mobley
       
  • Valdosta District 4 seat:
    • WINNER: Eric Howard (Unofficial until provisionals are counted)
       

