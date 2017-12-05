South GA runoff election results

Southwest Georgia residents in eight communities went to the polls to cast their votes in runoff elections.

Polls closed at 7 p.m., and we will update this story with election results as they come in.

Albany City Commission Ward 2: WINNER: Matt Fuller



Arlington Mayor: WINNER:



Bronwood Mayor: WINNER:



Cordele City Commissioner at large: WINNER: John Wiggins



Grady County District 1 Commissioner: WINNER: June Duke-Knight



Pearson Mayor: WINNER: Robert Johnson



Thomasville City Council at large: WINNER: Todd Mobley



Valdosta District 4 seat: WINNER: Eric Howard (Unofficial until provisionals are counted)





