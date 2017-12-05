The votes are in: Albany elects Ward 2 commissioner

There were two candidates vying for Albany's Ward 2 commissioner seat in Tuesday's runoff election.

Matt Fuller beat Bobby Coleman (incumbent) with 56 percent of the votes.

Fuller and Coleman went into the Ward 2 election with three other candidates.

In November, neither one took more than 50 percent of the votes, so the race went to a runoff.

Fuller took the majority of the 973 votes that were cast.

