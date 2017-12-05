Cold weather tips before temperatures start to slide

Temperatures will begin their slide overnight Tuesday.

It's a good time to prepare for the cold weather, both inside and outside.

ProForm's CEO Eric Eubanks recommended people go ahead and winterize irrigation systems.

You can do this by cutting off its water source first, then drain the lines so they don't freeze.

And, as you are trying to keep warm indoors, as lows reach freezing this weekend, fire officials in Albany warn folks to be very careful when using space heaters.

"If you are going to be using space heaters, you need to make sure you have 2 to 3 feet distance between you and the space heater and the space heater and the furniture and the space heater and the wall," said Jenna Wirtz, Dougherty County's EMA Specialist.

Also, if you are planning to use your wood burning fireplace, make sure it's been cleaned out, including the ash.

