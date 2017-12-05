Child airlifted after getting hit by car in Lakeland

A child was hospitalized after an accident in Lakeland Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, officials said the child was run over by a car.

The 3-year-old ran out in front of a car outside of Lanier County Head Start on South Oak Street.

Lakeland Police Chief Michael Slusher said the child was airlifted to a regional hospital.

There was no immediate information about the child's condition.

