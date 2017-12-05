Albany car break-in suspect fires shots at truck owner

Albany police say car break-ins are increasing during the holidays and officers are urging witnesses to call 911, and not to try and capture the crook yourself.

One Albany man learned that the hard way Tuesday morning.

Police said Cecil Franklin saw a man pulling on the door handles on his pickup truck in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Officers said Franklin chased the man and the suspect fired several shots at him.

Franklin was not hit, but one bullet struck an apartment window frame.

Police described the suspect as a slender, black man around 5'11 in height and possibly in his early 20's.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!