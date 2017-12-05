APD works to identify suspects in recent car break-ins

Albany police are working non-stop to identify suspects in recent car break-ins.

They said burglaries and entering autos spike this time of year.

Detective Christopher Hutcherson explained how the public can help police track down the criminals responsible.

Albany police said it's not unusual to see an uptick in car break-ins during the gift-giving season. Crooks are looking for quick and easy ways to get things of value.

But as detectives continue to track down the suspects, there are some things you can do to avoid being an easy target.

First and foremost, Hutcherson said to keep valuables out of your car. That includes your trunk.

Even if you can't see the items in your trunk, if someone's going to break into your car, they will likely check your trunk for items as well.

Also, Hutcherson said that jacket you have thrown over valuable items in your car is not fooling anyone. It will just interest crooks even more.

For those willing to spend just a few extra bucks on security, he suggested installing cameras around your vehicle and home.

"The best way I can tell people is to do their best to protect themselves," Hutcherson explained. "And that's one valuable way of protecting yourself. As many surveillance cameras as you can afford to put around your house, I say, put it there. We're trying to catch them and that's the best way to help us is to have video footage of them. We can put them out on the news and let the world know, let the town known who is out here committing these things."

Hutcherson said if you see anything out of the ordinary, such as someone walking around your neighborhood who you've never seen, someone driving around your neighborhood looking like they're canvassing the area, call 911.

The sooner you call the police, the sooner detectives can get to the bottom of it.

And they said that suspicious person you saw could be connected to a recent string of car break-ins.

