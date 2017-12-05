South GA officers participate in domestic violence training

Law enforcement officers from around Albany and Dougherty County completed a training to help them better understand the signs of domestic violence.

Tuesday's training was sponsored by the Georgia Commission on Family Violence along with the Liberty House of Albany and the Albany-Dougherty Domestic Violence Task Force.

APD Captain Benita Childs explained that there is not a particular stereotype of domestic violence. Domestic violence doesn't target one socioeconomic status, race, or region.

The training was to teach officers about the signs and symptoms of domestic violence.

Police Chief Michael Persley formed the Domestic Violence Task Force in July to serve as a hub to educate officers about domestic violence and the local resources available to victims.

So far this year, there have been four domestic violence fatalities.

"That's four too many," said Childs. "We don't want it to get to that level. So, if we can teach people better tools on how to disagree and not be physical and harmful toward one another, that's what we're here for."

This training was just one of the events the Domestic Violence Task Force planned. It has a canned food drive going on right now until December 15.

You can drop off canned goods or donations at the Albany Police Department, the Albany Fire Department on North Jackson, The District Attorney's Office or Harvest Moon.

