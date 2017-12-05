UPDATE: Albany Tech cleared after bomb threat, classes resume

According to Albany Technical College (ATC) police, all buildings have been cleared after they were evacuated and officers searched the school when a student told staff members there was a bomb on campus.

ATC Spokesperson Wendy Howell said an upset student had called the Academic Advisement Center, frustrated because he wasn't getting what he needed.

Howell said he continued to call the center, harassing staff and then told them there was a bomb in the building around 2:30 p.m.

According to Howell, the Police Chief Roychard Hill issued a campus-wide code black for a bomb threat and all buildings were then evacuated.

"It's still a safe campus. You're going to get calls like this from time to time, you're going to get whether it's a bomb threat or an active shooter. You know you're going to get them calls. You know the one thing we want to stress through our training we want to make sure we are prepared," Hill explained.

The entire campus was closed off as police investigated.

ATC Police Chief Hill said the campus was clear just before 4 p.m. and no bombs were found on school grounds.

We're told the student has not be arrested at this time.

But Hill said officers plan to take warrants out and prosecute him for the offense.

