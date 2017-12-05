APD asks for community's help in solving Willis Drive homicide

The Albany Police Department is actively searching for the person responsible for shooting a 50-year-old man Sunday morning and needs the public's help with information.

Thomas Anthony Dixon was shot on Willis Drive when he was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery as she was leaving her home, headed to church.

APD held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Law Enforcement Center asking for the community's help in solving this crime.

"We can't see everything. We can't be all over the place. I would like to be, then we wouldn't have any crime in the city. But due to that fact, the public is our eyes," said Keithen Hall with APD.

If you have any information about this murder, you are asked to call the Albany Police or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS where you can remain anonymous.

