Editorial: South GA football goes to Atlanta

Friday and Saturday the Georgia High School state football championships will be played in Atlanta, for the first time in the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. A number of South Georgia teams from our viewing area will be playing for their state titles.

For these young men, it's the end a long season, with the chance to be called state champions. For their schools and hometowns, it's a point of pride in their team and it's achievements.

For years the Georgia High School Association kept the state championship games in the host team stadiums. State officials knew the chance to host the state championship game on your own home field was often a once in a lifetime opportunity for not only the team, but the entire community that supports the school.

Today the state championships have been moved to Atlanta, and the fabulous new stadium where the College Football National Championship will be played next month.

For the young men playing this week, it's a moment they will never forget. And for the winners, there is something special about being able to forever say they were state champions.

Win or lose, every young man on these teams will have learned valuable lessons about teamwork, sportsmanship, and facing tough challenges. Lessons that will stay with them long after high school.

We wish the Coffee High Trojans, the Lee County Trojans, the Irwin County Indians, the Clinch County Panthers, and the Colquitt County Packers good luck as they end their season in their championship games.

