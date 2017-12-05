'Tree of Life' provides support for cancer and hospice patients

The 'Tree of Life' will officially be lit on Thursday, December 7 (Source: WALB)

Tift Regional Medical Center will light its annual 'Tree of Life' in front of the hospital on Thursday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m.

The tree honors friends, family members, and lost loved ones while also helping those who are currently battling an illness.

Being diagnosed with an illness can take a toll on a person's finances. Organizers with the tree said the money raised from the fundraiser will help those in need, whether it be with groceries or paying one of their monthly bills.

Those interested in donating can purchase a light on the Tree of Light in honor of someone who fought or who is currently fighting a sickness.

"All of us can be one paycheck away from a serious illness and any of us could be in this position and need this help that these funds bring in," said Hospice of Tift Area Manager Kristy Daniels.

On Thursday, Tift Regional will light the tree on the front lawn of the medical center. Everyone is invited to the ceremony which will include the lighting of the tree, holiday music, and a free dinner.

Donations will be accepted through the end of the month.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!