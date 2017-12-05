So. GA schools climb up from underperforming lists

The Georgia Department of Education announced Tuesday that 61 schools are no longer on a list of schools that needed significant improvement in their performance rates.
Five of those schools are in the WALB viewing area.
Monroe High School, Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy, and Americus Sumter High School were all removed from the "Priority" list.
Seminole County Middle/High School and Len Lastinger Primary School in Tifton came off the "Focus" list.
"We continue to see that underperforming schools can improve and move the needle for their students, even when they face difficult odds," State Superintendent Richard Woods said. "And we’ve seen once again that intensive, intentional partnerships between schools, districts, communities and our Department can equip schools with the resources they need to improve student achievement."
Here is the complete list provided by the Department of Education-
|
System Name
|
School Name
|
Exit List
|
Appling Co.
|
Appling Co. Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Centennial Academy
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Continental Colony Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Dunbar Elem. School
|
Priority
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Humphries Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Miles Intermediate School
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Slater Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Therrell High School
|
Priority
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Towns Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Atlanta Pub. Schools
|
Tuskegee Airman Global Academy
|
Priority
|
Baldwin Co.
|
Creekside Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Baldwin Co.
|
Midway Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Bibb Co.
|
Lane Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Bibb Co.
|
Williams Elem. School
|
Priority
|
Bulloch Co.
|
Langston Chapel Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Bulloch Co.
|
Mattie Lively Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Chatham Co.
|
Butler Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Chatham Co.
|
Thunderbolt Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Chatham Co.
|
West Chatham Middle School
|
Focus
|
Clarke Co.
|
Gaines Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Clarke Co.
|
Howard B. Stroud Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Clarke Co.
|
Whit Davis Road Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Clayton Co.
|
Edmonds Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Clayton Co.
|
Forest Park High School
|
Priority
|
Cobb Co.
|
Clarkdale Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Coweta Co.
|
Ruth Hill Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Coweta Co.
|
Western Elem. School
|
Focus
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Obama Elem. Magnet Tech
|
Focus
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Canby Lane Elem. School
|
Focus
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Clarkston High School
|
Priority
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Columbia High School
|
Priority
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Cross Keys High School
|
Priority
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Freedom Middle School
|
Focus
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Mary McLeod Bethune Mid. School
|
Focus
|
DeKalb Co.
|
Smoke Rise Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Dodge Co.
|
Dodge Co. High School
|
Focus
|
Dougherty Co.
|
Monroe High School
|
Priority
|
Dublin City
|
Dublin Middle School
|
Focus
|
Dublin City
|
Susie Dasher Elem.
|
Focus
|
Fulton Co.
|
Banneker High School
|
Priority
|
Fulton Co.
|
Bethune Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Fulton Co.
|
Creekside High School
|
Priority
|
Fulton Co.
|
Hamilton E. Holmes Elem.
|
Focus
|
Fulton Co.
|
Hapeville Chart. Career Academy
|
Priority
|
Fulton Co.
|
Hapeville Charter Middle School
|
Focus
|
Fulton Co.
|
Lee Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Fulton Co.
|
Tri-Cities High School
|
Priority
|
Gordon Co.
|
Swain Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Houston Co.
|
Huntington Middle School
|
Focus
|
Houston Co.
|
Pearl Stephens Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Jefferson Co.
|
Carver Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Jenkins Co.
|
Jenkins Co. Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Long Co.
|
Long Co. Middle School
|
Focus
|
Peach Co.
|
Fort Valley Middle School
|
Focus
|
Peach Co.
|
Peach Co. High School
|
Priority
|
Polk Co.
|
Youngs Grove Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Rockdale Co.
|
Hightower Trail Elem. School
|
Focus
|
Seminole Co.
|
Seminole Co. Middle/High School
|
Focus
|
Sumter Co.
|
Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy
|
Priority
|
Sumter Co.
|
Americus Sumter High School
|
Priority
|
Tift Co.
|
Len Lastinger Primary School
|
Focus
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.