So. GA schools climb up from underperforming lists

The Georgia Department of Education announced Tuesday that 61 schools are no longer on a list of schools that needed significant improvement in their performance rates.

Five of those schools are in the WALB viewing area.

Monroe High School, Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy, and Americus Sumter High School were all removed from the "Priority" list.

Seminole County Middle/High School and Len Lastinger Primary School in Tifton came off the "Focus" list.

"We continue to see that underperforming schools can improve and move the needle for their students, even when they face difficult odds," State Superintendent Richard Woods said. "And we’ve seen once again that intensive, intentional partnerships between schools, districts, communities and our Department can equip schools with the resources they need to improve student achievement."

Here is the complete list provided by the Department of Education-

System Name School Name Exit List Appling Co. Appling Co. Elem. School Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Centennial Academy Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Continental Colony Elem. School Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Dunbar Elem. School Priority Atlanta Pub. Schools Humphries Elem. School Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Miles Intermediate School Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Slater Elem. School Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Therrell High School Priority Atlanta Pub. Schools Towns Elem. School Focus Atlanta Pub. Schools Tuskegee Airman Global Academy Priority Baldwin Co. Creekside Elem. School Focus Baldwin Co. Midway Elem. School Focus Bibb Co. Lane Elem. School Focus Bibb Co. Williams Elem. School Priority Bulloch Co. Langston Chapel Elem. School Focus Bulloch Co. Mattie Lively Elem. School Focus Chatham Co. Butler Elem. School Focus Chatham Co. Thunderbolt Elem. School Focus Chatham Co. West Chatham Middle School Focus Clarke Co. Gaines Elem. School Focus Clarke Co. Howard B. Stroud Elem. School Focus Clarke Co. Whit Davis Road Elem. School Focus Clayton Co. Edmonds Elem. School Focus Clayton Co. Forest Park High School Priority Cobb Co. Clarkdale Elem. School Focus Coweta Co. Ruth Hill Elem. School Focus Coweta Co. Western Elem. School Focus DeKalb Co. Obama Elem. Magnet Tech Focus DeKalb Co. Canby Lane Elem. School Focus DeKalb Co. Clarkston High School Priority DeKalb Co. Columbia High School Priority DeKalb Co. Cross Keys High School Priority DeKalb Co. Freedom Middle School Focus DeKalb Co. Mary McLeod Bethune Mid. School Focus DeKalb Co. Smoke Rise Elem. School Focus Dodge Co. Dodge Co. High School Focus Dougherty Co. Monroe High School Priority Dublin City Dublin Middle School Focus Dublin City Susie Dasher Elem. Focus Fulton Co. Banneker High School Priority Fulton Co. Bethune Elem. School Focus Fulton Co. Creekside High School Priority Fulton Co. Hamilton E. Holmes Elem. Focus Fulton Co. Hapeville Chart. Career Academy Priority Fulton Co. Hapeville Charter Middle School Focus Fulton Co. Lee Elem. School Focus Fulton Co. Tri-Cities High School Priority Gordon Co. Swain Elem. School Focus Houston Co. Huntington Middle School Focus Houston Co. Pearl Stephens Elem. School Focus Jefferson Co. Carver Elem. School Focus Jenkins Co. Jenkins Co. Elem. School Focus Long Co. Long Co. Middle School Focus Peach Co. Fort Valley Middle School Focus Peach Co. Peach Co. High School Priority Polk Co. Youngs Grove Elem. School Focus Rockdale Co. Hightower Trail Elem. School Focus Seminole Co. Seminole Co. Middle/High School Focus Sumter Co. Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy Priority Sumter Co. Americus Sumter High School Priority Tift Co. Len Lastinger Primary School Focus

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!