So. GA schools climb up from underperforming lists

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
ATLANTA, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Department of Education announced Tuesday that 61 schools are no longer on a list of schools that needed significant improvement in their performance rates.

Five of those schools are in the WALB viewing area.

Monroe High School, Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy, and Americus Sumter High School were all removed from the  "Priority" list.

Seminole County Middle/High School and Len Lastinger Primary School in Tifton came off the "Focus" list.

"We continue to see that underperforming schools can improve and move the needle for their students, even when they face difficult odds," State Superintendent Richard Woods said. "And we’ve seen once again that intensive, intentional partnerships between schools, districts, communities and our Department can equip schools with the resources they need to improve student achievement." 

Here is the complete list provided by the Department of Education-

System Name

School Name

Exit List

Appling Co.

Appling Co. Elem. School

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Centennial Academy

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Continental Colony Elem. School

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Dunbar Elem. School

Priority

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Humphries Elem. School

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Miles Intermediate School

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Slater Elem. School

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Therrell High School

Priority

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Towns Elem. School

Focus

Atlanta Pub. Schools

Tuskegee Airman Global Academy

Priority

Baldwin Co.

Creekside Elem. School

Focus

Baldwin Co.

Midway Elem. School

Focus

Bibb Co.

Lane Elem. School

Focus

Bibb Co.

Williams Elem. School

Priority

Bulloch Co.

Langston Chapel Elem. School

Focus

Bulloch Co.

Mattie Lively Elem. School

Focus

Chatham Co.

Butler Elem. School

Focus

Chatham Co.

Thunderbolt Elem. School

Focus

Chatham Co.

West Chatham Middle School

Focus

Clarke Co.

Gaines Elem. School

Focus

Clarke Co.

Howard B. Stroud Elem. School

Focus

Clarke Co.

Whit Davis Road Elem. School

Focus

Clayton Co.

Edmonds Elem. School

Focus

Clayton Co.

Forest Park High School

Priority

Cobb Co.

Clarkdale Elem. School

Focus

Coweta Co.

Ruth Hill Elem. School

Focus

Coweta Co.

Western Elem. School

Focus

DeKalb Co.

Obama Elem. Magnet Tech

Focus

DeKalb Co.

Canby Lane Elem. School

Focus

DeKalb Co.

Clarkston High School

Priority

DeKalb Co.

Columbia High School

Priority

DeKalb Co.

Cross Keys High School

Priority

DeKalb Co.

Freedom Middle School

Focus

DeKalb Co.

Mary McLeod Bethune Mid. School

Focus

DeKalb Co.

Smoke Rise Elem. School

Focus

Dodge Co.

Dodge Co. High School

Focus

Dougherty Co.

Monroe High School

Priority

Dublin City

Dublin Middle School

Focus

Dublin City

Susie Dasher Elem.

Focus

Fulton Co.

Banneker High School

Priority

Fulton Co.

Bethune Elem. School

Focus

Fulton Co.

Creekside High School

Priority

Fulton Co.

Hamilton E. Holmes Elem.

Focus

Fulton Co.

Hapeville Chart. Career Academy

Priority

Fulton Co.

Hapeville Charter Middle School

Focus

Fulton Co.

Lee Elem. School

Focus

Fulton Co.

Tri-Cities High School

Priority

Gordon Co.

Swain Elem. School

Focus

Houston Co.

Huntington Middle School

Focus

Houston Co.

Pearl Stephens Elem. School

Focus

Jefferson Co.

Carver Elem. School

Focus

Jenkins Co.

Jenkins Co. Elem. School

Focus

Long Co.

Long Co. Middle School

Focus

Peach Co.

Fort Valley Middle School

Focus

Peach Co.

Peach Co. High School

Priority

Polk Co.

Youngs Grove Elem. School

Focus

Rockdale Co.

Hightower Trail Elem. School

Focus

Seminole Co.

Seminole Co. Middle/High School

Focus

Sumter Co.

Americus Sumter 9th Grade Academy

Priority

Sumter Co.

Americus Sumter High School

Priority

Tift Co.

Len Lastinger Primary School

Focus

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

