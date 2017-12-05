Worth sheriff arrested on new charges

Suspended Worth Co. Sheriff Jeff Hobby turned himself in at the sheriff's office Tuesday morning, where he was arrested and charged with influencing witnesses, obstruction, and violation of oath of office, according to Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation after the controversial drug search in April at Worth Co. High School.

Bowden said that the charges are based on actions he claims Hobby took around the time that the grand jury was hearing evidence on the case against Hobby for the search.

Jail officials will not say whether Hobby was released, or whether he is being held.

