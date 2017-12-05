Patriot alum graduates USAF basic

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Destiney Z. Holmes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Holmes is the daughter of Kevin Holmes, Sr. and Nicole Holmes of Albany, Ga., and granddaughter of Leona and Rubio Samuel of Albany, Ga., and Larry and Shirley Williams of Savannah, Ga.

She is a 2014 graduate of Westover Comprehensive High School, in Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!