Polls now open in run-off elections

Voters can cast their ballots from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday (Source: WALB)

Polls are now open across the State of Georgia allowing voters to participate in run-off elections, including in Albany.

Voters living in Ward II will have one final opportunity to cast their vote in who they want to represent them on the Board of City Commissioners.

The run-off is between the incumbent Bobby Coleman and business owner Matt Fuller.

This initial race had a low voter turnout during last month's general election. Of the 6,000 registered voters who qualified to vote in the race, only 900 voters did so.

Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said she would like to see a better turnout for the run-off election. She said each vote counted during last month's election.

"Up until the last precinct came in, there was a candidate with 50.6 percent of the votes. But once that last precinct came in, there was nobody with 50 percent of the votes. So, with no majority, the top two 'vote getters' are in the run-off," said Nickerson.

Early voting for the run-off race took place last week and it looks like more voters are participating this election. According to the Dougherty County Elections Office, 157 people participated in the early voting period for the run-off. Just a little more than 130 people voted early in the general election last month.

Those who voted last month can still participate in the run-off. Remember, voters must bring a picture I.D. and vote at their assigned precincts. Tuesday's precincts include Sherwood Elementary, Jackson Heights Elementary, Albany Middle, Phoebe Healthworks, and Palmyra Methodist.

The polls will close at 7:00 p.m. Stay with WALB News 10 for the results.

