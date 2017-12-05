Polls now open in run-off elections

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Destiney Z. Holmes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas,l according to the Joint Hometown News Service.More >>
Polls are now open across the State of Georgia allowing voters to participate in run-off elections, including in Albany. Voters living in Ward II will have one final opportunity to cast their vote in who they want to represent them on the Board of City Commissioners.More >>
Over the weekend in Albany, more than a dozen cars were broken into, resulting in broken windows and lost items.More >>
A Tifton Night Club had its alcohol license revoked Monday night after an undercover investigation found indecent conduct and drug use.More >>
Sometimes you just need a little help, and according to a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, there's a sociology teacher who truly understands that.More >>
