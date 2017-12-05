What to know for the GHSA Championship game

Five south Georgia football teams are headed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the GHSA State Championships. (Source: GHSA/Facebook)

Five south Georgia football teams are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the GHSA State Championships. At least two teams will come home state champions.

Colquitt County won its fourth straight road playoff game over Brookwood 31-14. They advance to the 7A state title game and will play North Gwinnett Saturday night.

Lee County and Coffee High will have a rematch of the region title game for the 6A State championship Friday night. Lee County defeated Glynn Academy 42-38 at home, and Coffee ousted Tucker 14-3 on the road in the semifinals.

Clinch County and Irwin County will also have a region championship rematch, but for the A-Public State title. Clinch defeated Mt. Zion 23-20 in Homerville, while Irwin took down ECI 38-35 in Ocilla. Their game is a rematch of the 2015 state championship where the Panthers captured the crown.

The Games

Friday, Dec. 8:

- 10:00 a.m. - A Pri. - ELCA (13-0) vs. Athens Acad. (13-0)

- 1:00 p.m. - 3A - Peach Co. (13-1) vs. Calhoun (13-1)

- 4:30 p.m. - 5A - Rome (14-0) vs. Warner Robins (14-0)

- 8:00 p.m. - 6A - Coffee (10-3) vs. Lee County (13-1)

Saturday, Dec. 9

- 10:00 a.m. - A Pub. - Clinch Co. (11-2) vs. Irwin Co. (12-1)

- 1:00 p.m. - 2A - Rabun Co. (14-0) vs. Hapeville Charter (13-1)

- 4:30 p.m. - 4A - Marist (14-0) vs. Blessed Trinity (12-2)

- 8:00 p.m. - 7A - Colquitt Co. (11-3) vs. North Gwinnett (13-1)

School Closings/Early Release

Clinch County High School will dismiss early at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Colquitt County schools are not releasing early on Friday, since the Packers play on Saturday night at 8:00.

Coffee County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday, December 8. The school system is offering transportation to the game for an $8.00 fee. Buses will leave the Jardine Stadium parking lot on Friday at 1:00 PM and will return to Coffee County following the game.

The Lee County School System will dismiss most schools at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Lee County High School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. for students riding the bus. Faculty will be released at noon. LCHS is providing a spirit bus for LCHS students only.

Irwin County Schools will dismiss early Friday. For elementary students, parent pickup will be at noon and buses will leave at 12:45. Middle and high school students will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $22 and available at each school.

Gates 1 and 2 open at 9 a.m.

No Re-Entry. Tickets valid for all games on the specific day purchased.

Food and Drinks

There are numerous options at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when it comes to food, including Chick-fil-A, The Varsity, Papa John's, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Jim 'N Nicks Bar-B-Q, and so many others.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed into the stadium.

Fans are allowed one factory-sealed, non-frozen 500 mL (16.9 fl. Oz.) bottle of water (no soda, flavored water or sports drinks).

Only Concourse 100 will be open. No alcohol sales.

Bags

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a clear bag policy, meaning any bag taken into the stadium, including women’s handbags, must be clear with items visible to the stadium staff. There will be no bag valet for this event, so if the bag doesn't meet the guidelines, you'll have to leave it in your vehicle.

Directions and Parking

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Over 20,000 parking spots are available within a 20-minute walk of the stadium.

Parking spots can be purchased either on the day of at the lot or ahead of time online. Rates depend on the lot. Tailgating is only allowed in certain lots.

Click here for a map of stadium parking lots.

Gate 1 is located off Northside Drive, across from Vince City Marta Station.

Gate 2 is located off International Plaza, at entrance to the Front Porch.

Gate 3 is located off International Plaza, at entrance to the Front Porch.

Gate 4 is located off MLK St, at entrance to the Front Porch.

Signs, Banners, and Flags

Guests are encouraged to show their support and may bring handheld signs, banners, and flags, provided they are event-related and in good taste as determined by stadium security.

Signs cannot be commercial, political or obscene in nature.

Signs may not be affixed or hung anywhere within Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Signs may not be displayed in a manner that obstructs the views of other fans nor stadium scoreboards/advertising signage.

The signs must be made of a paper or lightweight cloth-like material.

Signs cannot utilize wood, metal or similar types of materials for support.

Maximum dimensions of a sign are three feet by five feet (3’ X 5’).

Signage not permitted within the stadium will be disposed of by stadium security unless the guest wishes to return it to their vehicle.

Noise Making Devices

Musical instruments or any types of noise-making devices are not permitted inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This includes, but is not limited to, items like air horns, cowbells and whistles.

Guest Code of Conduct

The Guest Code of Conduct indicates the guidelines that all guests entering Mercedes – Benz Stadium must adhere to. Violations of the code of conduct include:

Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, or illegal in nature.

Failure to follow the instructions of stadium personnel.

Foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.

Interference with the progress of the event. (including throwing objects).

Intoxication or other signs of impairment related to drug or alcohol consumption.

Sitting in a location other than your ticketed seat.

Use of tobacco products of any form, including E-cigarettes, if not in one of our designated smoking areas.

Verbal or physical harassment of any kind including fighting, taunting or threatening gestures.

Prohibited Items and Behaviors

Abusive, foul or disruptive language

Alcohol (unless purchased on site)

Animals(except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Bags that do not follow The Mercedes – Benz Stadium clear bag policy

Bottles, cans and beverage containers of any kind (unless purchased on site)

Cameras with lens longer than 8" (detachable or non-detachable)

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Food items (unless purchased on site)

Inflated balls (unless purchased on site)

Interference with the progress of the event (including throwing objects)

Knives of any length

Large Umbrellas - Must be under 33 inches to be allowed in the building.

Laser Pointers

Noisemakers

Pyrotechnics, firearms and weapons of any kind or any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate

Signs or flags no larger than 3’ X 5’; no poles or sticks

Thermoses/Cups

Ticket scalping

Trespassing, soliciting, peddling and loitering

Tripods, monopods and selfie-sticks

Weapons

Guests are not permitted to bring firearms or any other weapons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium including off-duty law enforcement officials attending the event.

Wheelchair Escort Service

Guests may arrange for wheelchair assistance by contacting an event staff member at any time. For any special requests or a special accommodation letter, you will need to call the Guest Service Hotline at 470-341-5000.

For everything else you may want to know about attending an event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, click here.

