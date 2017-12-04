Tifton school transforms into winter wonderland

Len Lastinger Primary school has been turned into a winter wonderland for the holidays. (Source: Len Lastinger Primary's Facebook page)

Walking into Len Lastinger Primary School right now, you may not recognize it.

To celebrate the holidays, the faculty and staff transformed the school into a winter wonderland.

And no detail was spared, the school has everything from a giant Elf on the Shelf and Santa Claus himself.

There's a giant train with pictures of the students, undoubtedly enjoying the ride to the North Pole. And Santa even left behind his 'Nice List', the 'Naughty List' is yet to be found.

There are gingerbread houses that look good enough to eat, but signs specifically ask visitors to not lick the decorations.

Even the Grinch made an appearance.

No matter what gets you into the Christmas spirit, there seems to be plenty little holiday cheer for everyone at Len Lastinger's Winter Wonderland.

