Thomas County teacher earns Georgia Power grant

A Thomas County teacher is being recognized by the Georgia Power Foundation.

Joseph Wiggins teaches at Thomas County Middle School and graduated from Valdosta State University.

Wiggins will receive $1,000 for the New Teacher Assistance Grant from the Georgia Power Foundation.

The purpose of the grant is to encourage Georgia's best and brightest new teachers by helping them purchase materials and supplies for their classroom.

"We received some funds to use for some things that we cant usually purchase that we normally wouldn't get from the school warehouse," said Wiggins. "Stuff that enhances student learning and student achievement."

Candidates for the grant are in the top 25 percent of their graduating class academically and must have shown a high aptitude for teaching while in college.

