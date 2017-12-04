Tifton club's alcohol license revoked after undercover investigation

A Tifton Night Club had its alcohol license revoked Monday night after an undercover investigation found indecent conduct and drug use.More >>
A Tifton Night Club had its alcohol license revoked Monday night after an undercover investigation found indecent conduct and drug use.More >>
Sometimes you just need a little help, and according to a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, there's a sociology teacher who truly understands that.More >>
Sometimes you just need a little help, and according to a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, there's a sociology teacher who truly understands that.More >>
A Thomas County teacher is being recognized by the Georgia Power Foundation.More >>
A Thomas County teacher is being recognized by the Georgia Power Foundation.More >>
With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross is facing blood shortages.More >>
With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross is facing blood shortages.More >>
An Albany police officer suffered minor injuries when he asked an East Albany resident to stop his party early Sunday morning and ended up fighting and tasing the resident.More >>
An Albany police officer suffered minor injuries when he asked an East Albany resident to stop his party early Sunday morning and ended up fighting and tasing the resident.More >>