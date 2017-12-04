Albany police officer attacked while ending house party

An Albany police officer suffered minor injuries when he asked an East Albany resident to stop his party early Sunday morning and ended up fighting and tasing the resident.

Demarcus Mathis, 20, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Around 12:45 Sunday morning, Albany police officer Hunter Bowden gave a second noise warning to Mathis at his home in the 2000 block of North Skylane and told him to end the party.

The officer said Mathis pushed him against a wall and choked him until the officer used his taser to defend himself.

Bowden said he suffered multiple cuts, scrapes and bruises on his hands, elbows and knee while making the arrest.

